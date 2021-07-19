Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

Latest News

Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Strickland releases candid video on violence in Memphis
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Florida man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol
Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
Officials believe the chemicals involved in the incident were bleach and 35% sulfuric acid.
Over 100 people decontaminated following chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness