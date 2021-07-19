Energy Alert
CRDC accepting Summer LIHEAP applications

The CRDC announced Monday it will begin accepting Summer LIHEAP applications on Monday, July 26.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Need help paying your utility bill? Crowley’s Ridge Development Council can help.

Whether applying for regular or crisis assistance, applicants must visit their local CRDC office to complete an application or download one from its website by clicking here.

Applicants must also provide the following:

  • Proof of income for all household members, 18 years and older, from the previous month
  • State or government issued ID
  • Social Security cards for all household members
  • Birthdates of every household member
  • Copy of utility bills (gas and electric)

No applications will be accepted without the required documentation.

CRDC is excited to announce that we will begin accepting LIHEAP Summer applications beginning on Monday July 26, 2021....

Posted by Crowley's Ridge Development Council, Inc. - CRDC on Monday, July 19, 2021

