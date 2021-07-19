CRDC accepting Summer LIHEAP applications

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Need help paying your utility bill? Crowley’s Ridge Development Council can help.

The CRDC announced Monday it will begin accepting Summer LIHEAP applications on Monday, July 26.

Whether applying for regular or crisis assistance, applicants must visit their local CRDC office to complete an application or download one from its website by clicking here.

Applicants must also provide the following:

Proof of income for all household members, 18 years and older, from the previous month

State or government issued ID

Social Security cards for all household members

Birthdates of every household member

Copy of utility bills (gas and electric)

No applications will be accepted without the required documentation.

