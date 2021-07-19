Dexter residents experience wait for home repairs after tornado

Dexter, Mo. (KFVS) - Just more than a week ago an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, those who were most affected are left to pick up the pieces.

“It really has been a struggle trying to get ahold of people to fix the repairs,” said Josh Rowland, Dexter homeowner.

Rowland’s home is partially covered in tarp following last week’s storm. He may have to wait longer than expected for a repair company to come and fix it

“Before the storm ever hit, they were already booked. So, it’s hard to get them to come out and get the damage because already have other priorities they have to do,” Rowland said.

As for any possible wet weather, Rowland said he worried that may slow down the wait more.

“It’s not going to help it,” Rowland said.

Don Seymore is the fire chief for the Dexter Fire Department. He said it will take 4-6 weeks for the city to remove any trees from homes.

“We’ve had all the streets and alleys opened up at this time. Now, we’re removing them from the peoples’ properties,” Seymore said.

But he explained any property damages are totally out of their hands.

“You still may see tarps on houses and 4-6 weeks but that’s out of our control. As far as the big logs, that will be a couple weeks before we’re going to move them. We’re going to have some assistance to help on the major trunks and roots on them,” Seymore said.

Rowland expected it will take some time before he can live comfortably in his home again, but he’s looking forward to that day.

“I figure it will take at least a month or two, hopefully. I’ll be glad to get some kind of normalcy again,” Rowland said.

You contact the Dexter Fire Department for more information on tree removals.

