Gun auction to raise money for sheriff’s office

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking to raise money while freeing up some space in their evidence room, holding a large gun auction at the Clay County Fairgrounds Saturday, July 24, at 9 a.m.

A gun auction is new for Sheriff Terry Miller, but the need for new equipment isn’t.

“This is the first auction that we’ve had since I’ve been in office since 2015,” Miller said. “[New equipment is] badly needed. We’re still running off of old equipment and everything. It’s time to upgrade.”

Miller says he couldn’t remember when the department upgraded any of their equipment, operating off of an old analog radio system for many years.

“We’ll use [the money] to purchase new radios and stuff for our units,” Miller said.

Using money that will be split between the office and the drug task force. Over 100 guns confiscated by the department will be auctioned off, in addition to some vehicles, old coins, and knives. Guns that will be auctioned include pistols, shotguns, and hunting rifles.

As people show up, background checks will be conducted to be sure they are eligible to buy guns. Miller said holding an auction was one of the few options that could benefit the county.

“You either destroy them or try to sell the ones that are worthy of being sold,” Miller said. “Those that are damaged or defaced or anything, those will be destroyed.”

Miller said with gun sales increasing in the area and with an inventory room that is becoming too crowded, this is the right time to hold the auction.

“We’re hoping this will help us out a bit,” Miller said. “[We’re] moving it on out and getting it down the road plus make some money for the county and help us buy some equipment. Make some early Christmas presents for some people too.”

