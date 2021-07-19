Jonesboro native Jennifer Sullivan enjoying start as Florida Atlantic women’s basketball coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. (KAIT) - Jennifer Sullivan is living out her dream in paradise.

The JHS and Memphis women’s basketball alum is now a D1 head coach. Florida Atlantic hired the longtime assistant in April to lead their Conference USA program.

“It’s awesome. With the day of, leading up to the announcement. and then after was really cool. But we’ve been hitting the ground running. So not a lot of time to kinda take it all in at times, but it’s been great. It’s been a great transition. I can’t say I couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. On the court, I’ve always tried to live a motto of high energy. We talk about bringing the correct energy to whatever situation we walk in to. So really just trying to communicate that to our group.”

Sullivan is impressed with her flock of Owls so far.

“I’m really excited about our group. I think we got a great group coming back. We’ve got a lot of upperclassmen which is nice. And I think we’re in a space to kinda really capitalize on the kids that are older now. I think that’s great on the court. And off the court, they’re just great kids. They’re fun to be around, they always have smiles on their faces. Very grateful. So I’ve enjoyed working with them a lot.”

From Arkansas State to Missouri State, Ohio State to Tennessee, Sullivan gained plenty of experience over the last 16 seasons. So what’s it like moving one seat over?

“Little things. A lot of little details. When you’re an assistant coach, you kinda have your area that you have to focus on every day. So this is kinda overseeing all of the areas, which is different. But it’s fun. I was an assistant for a long time, got a chance to work with some great head coaches. Seeing things done a lot of different ways. So I feel as ready as you can be.”

She’s proud to represent her hometown in her new locale of Boca Raton, Florida.

“I don’t get to go back as much as I want to. But every time I’m there, it’s funny talking to recruits and players in the area, they know me or maybe my dad, or my family. It just means a lot. We’re really proud of Jonesboro, I love living there. Got a lot of friends and family still there. Anything myself or any of the people in my family can do to make that city proud we want to do.”

