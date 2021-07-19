Judge postpones trial in murder case

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge Monday postponed the trial of a Poinsett County man accused of murder.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.

The trial, which was set to begin Monday, has been rescheduled to start on Oct. 4. The judge rescheduled the motion and plea day to Sept. 22.

In addition, Thyer also denied Wray’s request to have his bond reduced.

Since his arrest in 2020 for capital murder and aggravated robbery, Wray has been held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Wray and Jordan Ratton are accused of robbing and killing 87-year-old Mack Rhoads at his Marked Tree home.

