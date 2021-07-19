July 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, July 19. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Scattered downpours remain possible on an otherwise cloudy and humid summer afternoon.

Daily highs over the next couple days only reach the mid-80s with a stationary front positioned to our south.

Our weather heats up into the 90s toward the end of the week, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Look for a heat index this weekend near 100°F.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

The city of Paragould hit a home run this weekend, hosting both the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional tournament and a gymnastics camp with 115 attendees.

The Jonesboro VFW is teaming up with a national organization to stop veterans from committing suicide.

With the need for blood at a “crucial” level, the American Red Cross is pleading for people to roll up their sleeves and donate.

