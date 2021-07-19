Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 19: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, July 19. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Scattered downpours remain possible on an otherwise cloudy and humid summer afternoon.

Daily highs over the next couple days only reach the mid-80s with a stationary front positioned to our south.

Our weather heats up into the 90s toward the end of the week, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Look for a heat index this weekend near 100°F.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

The city of Paragould hit a home run this weekend, hosting both the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional tournament and a gymnastics camp with 115 attendees.

The Jonesboro VFW is teaming up with a national organization to stop veterans from committing suicide.

With the need for blood at a “crucial” level, the American Red Cross is pleading for people to roll up their sleeves and donate.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

Latest News

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms today, then the heat returns.
Bryan's Monday forecast, July 19
Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Strickland releases candid video on violence in Memphis
Mayor on violence
Mayor on violence
Performers played at six different downtown locations over the weekend.
Downtown Jonesboro hosts weekend music festival