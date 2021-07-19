Energy Alert
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital announces $95.4 million expansion

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital expansion rendering
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital announced a million-dollar expansion Monday, the largest of its kind since the hospital was built back in 2010.

The hospital says the 4-story $95.4 million addition will include enlarging the cardiovascular floor, neonatal floor, surgery recovery area and main floor totaling 128,575square feet.

The expansion is expected to extend the west side of the hospital to the sidewalk of Dunlap Street between Poplar Avenue and Washington Avenue.

“I am so thrilled to announce this major Le Bonheur expansion. This addition will help us make a generational difference in the care provided to children of the Mid-South and beyond,” said Michael Wiggins, Le Bonheur President and CEO. “This kind of momentum will allow Le Bonheur to continue attracting and retaining the best physicians and caregivers to achieve our mission of providing excellent health care for children, teaching the next generation of pediatric experts, pursuing scientific discovery and serving children in their communities. This will have an impact for decades to come.”

Le Bonheur lists some of the expansion facts below:

  • Will create a 31-bed dedicated Cardiovascular Unit that will add 10 CVICU beds to the existing 10-bed unit and create room for an 11-bed flexible step-down cardiac unit.
  • Will add a new MRI-guided cardiac catheterization lab, giving Le Bonheur three heart cath labs.
  • Will add eight Post Anesthesia Care Unit bays for surgery recovery
  • Will add 14 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit beds, with the ability to expand later on
  • Will convert 12 beds on existing patient floors to critical care beds for the Heart Institute (expected to finish by end of 2021)

