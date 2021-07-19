Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Florida infant found unresponsive after ingesting fentanyl, mother arrested

Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter...
Patrina Miller was charged with child neglect after detectives said her infant daughter overdosed on fentanyl.(Lee County Jail)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Police arrested a Florida woman after officers said her 7-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl.

The Cape Coral Police Department was called to the home of 30-year-old Patrina Gordon Miller after she found her daughter wasn’t breathing.

Officers said they arrived at the home to find the girl unresponsive on the living room floor. They began CPR until she was able to be taken to a hospital.

A doctor determined the infant had ingested an opioid, so she was given a dose of Narcan. The girl immediately started crying, and her pupils dilated.

Detectives said the child tested positive for fentanyl.

Gordon was arrested for neglect of a child, which is a first-degree felony charge.

She was placed in the Lee County Jail and has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

PLEASE SHARE: https://www.capecops.com/newsroom/2021/7/19/mother-arrested-after-her-7-month-old-child-ingested-fentanyl

Posted by Cape Coral Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say