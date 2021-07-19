Energy Alert
School district prepares for students return

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - As the delta variant spreads across the natural state, school districts prepare for the first day of school.

Bay School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Luke Lovins, says they are in the process of preparing for students to return.

The district is restricted from requiring masks at school, but Lovins says they encourage masks for anyone who wants to wear them.

“For anyone who has not been vaccinated, we would strongly encourage masks,” said Lovins. “We will still distance as much as possible. We will still clean and sanitize regularly.”

He says their plan for keeping students and staff healthy looks a lot like last year’s plan.

This year they will continue to fog buildings and buses regularly.

The district still has a virtual option for students, but it is limited to grades 10 through 12.

