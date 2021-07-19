Team Arkansas falls in TBT

Press Release from Wichita State Athletics

WICHITA, KS- Marvelle Harris scored 25 points to lead Challenge ALS past Team Arkansas, 69-63, in the first of four TBT second-round matchups Sunday at Wichita State’s Charles Koch Arena.

Harris connected on 9-of-15 from the field, including five of his nine three-point attempts, to propel Challenge ALS to the Round of 16.

Jordan Faison (14 points), Deshawn Stephens (11 points) and Justin Dentmon (10 points) all reached double figures in the victory for Challenge ALS, which used a 16-3 run to finish a back-and-forth affair.

Dusty Hannahs had a team-high 21 points in the loss for Team Arkansas, which was undone by making just three of 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

