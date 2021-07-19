Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Team Arkansas falls in TBT

Team Arkansas loses in the 2nd round of the TBT to Team Challenge ALS
Team Arkansas loses in the 2nd round of the TBT to Team Challenge ALS(Ben Solomon)
By Matthew Schwartz
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press Release from Wichita State Athletics

WICHITA, KS- Marvelle Harris scored 25 points to lead Challenge ALS past Team Arkansas, 69-63, in the first of four TBT second-round matchups Sunday at Wichita State’s Charles Koch Arena.

Harris connected on 9-of-15 from the field, including five of his nine three-point attempts, to propel Challenge ALS to the Round of 16.

Jordan Faison (14 points), Deshawn Stephens (11 points) and Justin Dentmon (10 points) all reached double figures in the victory for Challenge ALS, which used a 16-3 run to finish a back-and-forth affair.

Dusty Hannahs had a team-high 21 points in the loss for Team Arkansas, which was undone by making just three of 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Former Trumann police officer Luke Roe was arrested July 15 with the charges of assault in the...
Former officer arrested on assault, criminal mischief charges
Power outage generic
Nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lawrence County without power
Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along...
Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash
The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) gets a face full of water from Edmundo Sosa (63) as they ...
DeJong, Bader lift Cardinals past Giants 2-1
Former Cardinals & Braves OF visited Paragould on Thursday.
Former Cardinals & Braves OF Brian Jordan visited Paragould, Cal Ripken SW Regional Banquet
Paragould wins tourney opener over Alabama
Cal Ripken Southwest Regional: Paragould beats Alexander City, Alabama
Tournament began Friday in Paragould.
Cal Ripken Southwest Regional: NEA Spikes beat Ponchatoula, Louisiana