Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texas man wins $1 million Arkansas vaccine incentive

A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. You read that...
A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. You read that right: A man from Texas.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

You read that right: A man from Texas.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Monday that an Arlington man visiting family in the Natural State decided to get his second dose of the vaccine last Friday.

According to the news release, after getting his shot, Gary Smith was given the choice of a $20 scratch-off ticket or a $20 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate.

In May, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state would offer the prizes as incentives for Arkansas residents to get the vaccine.

Smith chose the lottery ticket and won $1 million.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he was quoted as saying.

Smith, who is an Arkansas native, plans to use his winnings to pay his bills and help his family.

“I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams with my future wife,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
Performers played at six different downtown locations over the weekend.
Downtown Jonesboro hosts weekend music festival

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case
The CRDC announced Monday it will begin accepting Summer LIHEAP applications on Monday, July 26.
CRDC accepting Summer LIHEAP applications
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital expansion rendering
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital announces $95.4 million expansion