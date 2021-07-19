Energy Alert
Veterans no longer required to pay fees for concealed carry

(WAFB)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Veterans will now have an easier time getting their concealed carry license, thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week.

Beginning July 28, veterans and active-duty military will no longer have to pay fees to obtain their concealed carry license.

Logan Lee, the owner and head instructor at 141 Shooting Range, says he has taught several veterans over his career and believes that this decision from Arkansas lawmakers is a no-brainer.

“I feel like carrying a handgun is a God-given right protected by our Constitution,” Lee said. “And that’s what our service members do. They go out there and help preserve our government, our constitutional rights, and if we can make it a little easier for them; they already paid an awesome price for us, why not extend that olive branch out a little bit and let’s take away the fee for them.”

The law is one part of the Arkansas legislature’s effort to reinforce Second Amendment rights, paired with the new Stand Your Ground law that Governor Asa Hutchinson signed in May.

Lee also said that veterans still must go through background checks and the appropriate training but hopes it will help service members across the state.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

