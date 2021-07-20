Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher named to Maxwell Award watch list

Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher, a 2020 All-Sun Belt Conference selection ranked among the top seven players in school history for both career passing touchdowns and yards, was named Monday to the 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Award, sponsored by Mammoth Tech and The Athletes’ Corner, is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Hatcher is one of 80 players from across the nation to earn a spot on the watch list for the prestigious award.

Hatcher becomes the fourth player in Arkansas State history to be named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, joining wide receiver Kirk Merritt (2019) and quarterbacks Justice Hansen (2018) and Fredi Knighten (2015).

The Little Rock, Ark., native enters the 2021 season with 5,065 career yards of total offense for the ninth most in school history, while his 46 passing touchdowns and 5,004 passing yards recorded over his first two seasons with the Red Wolves stand as the fifth (tied) and seventh most, respectively.

Last season, Hatcher was tabbed a two-time Manning Award Star of the Week while leading the nation in passing yards per completion (17.74). He ranked seventh in the nation in pass efficiency (179.2) and 20th in passing touchdowns (19).

Hatcher has also been named a 2021 PFF Preseason Second Team All-Sun Belt selection, while finding a place on the Athlon Sports preseason all-conference squad as well.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

