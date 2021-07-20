Bay School District approved for free lunch program

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents in a Craighead County school district don’t have to worry about lunch money for their children this year.

The USDA extended its free lunch program to this upcoming school year.

The program was planned to end on Sept. 30 but continued after food insecurity issues were brought up.

The program provides free lunch for all students, keeping students fueled for learning.

“It’s so huge for the parents and the kids. It’s one less thing off of their mind to think about, worry about, or prepare for,” said Dr. Luke Loveins, Superintendent of Bay School District. “They know the students can come to school and eat breakfast and lunch and not worry about those initial charges.”

This program only lasts for the 2021-2022 school year.

Loveins hopes the USDA extends the program again, so he can continue to do this for the Bay community.

Loveins asked for parents to complete the lunch forms posted on the district website. The lunch forms help them receive funds for school lunches.

