Brief Break from Heat and Showers

Slightly lower temperatures and humidity through Wednesday are the only breaks we’ll get for the rest of the month. Highs return to the 90s on Thursday with another round of spotty showers and downpours expected. Humidity creeps back up through the weekend pushing feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. Air temperature quickly follows and we’re flirting with the upper 90s by the end of the weekend. The pattern that will try to set up into the first week of August looks hot. Nothing extreme, but it will be hard to get relief as we saw with the cold fronts during the first half of summer. Expect high humidity and highs in the mid to upper 90s to end July and begin August.

