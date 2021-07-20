Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Brief Break from Heat and Showers

July 20th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Slightly lower temperatures and humidity through Wednesday are the only breaks we’ll get for the rest of the month. Highs return to the 90s on Thursday with another round of spotty showers and downpours expected. Humidity creeps back up through the weekend pushing feels like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. Air temperature quickly follows and we’re flirting with the upper 90s by the end of the weekend. The pattern that will try to set up into the first week of August looks hot. Nothing extreme, but it will be hard to get relief as we saw with the cold fronts during the first half of summer. Expect high humidity and highs in the mid to upper 90s to end July and begin August.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Ryan's Tuesday Evening Forecast (7/20)
Ryan's Tuesday Evening Forecast (7/20)
It’ll feel a bit hotter today but not as humid as high pressure noses in from the north.
July 20: What you need to know
It’ll feel a bit hotter today but not as humid as high pressure noses in from the north.
Bryan's Tuesday Morning Forecast 7/20
Ryan's Sunday 10PM Forecast (7/18/2021)
Ryan's Sunday 10PM Forecast (7/18/2021)