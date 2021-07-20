Energy Alert
Crews set steel plates needed for repairs to I-40 bridge

I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transpiration (TDOT) gave an update on the progress of repairs to the I-40 bridge Monday.

TDOT says crews have set the first five of six plates needed for repairs to the damaged structure.

Ten more plates are still needed and will be delivered in three shipments. The first shipment is expected Tuesday.

The bridge has been shut down for more than two months after inspectors discovered a crack in a steel support beam May 11.

