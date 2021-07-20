Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Doctor reacts to new recommendation for masks in schools

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - We are just several weeks away from the start of the new school year, and the current surge in COVID-19 cases concerns Arkansas educators.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking for everyone 2-years old, vaccinated or not.

A recent law in Arkansas has passed barring school districts from requiring masks.

Arkansas Education Association Executive Director Tracey-Ann Nelson is worried about the upcoming year.

“We have to do everything that we can to ensure the learning environment is as safe as possible,” Nelson tells KATV.

As of Monday, Arkansas Children’s Hospital is treating 11 children with COVID, half of which are critically ill or on a vent.

Dr. Rick Barr of Arkansas Children’s Hospital supports the academy’s position.

Barr said, “We want to protect kids from getting infected. Young kids don’t seem to be as seriously ill when they get infected, but passing that on to the older kids or adults is definitely something we want to prevent.”

Nelson asks as many educators and eligible students to get vaccinated and help the school year go without as many disruptions.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
Performers played at six different downtown locations over the weekend.
Downtown Jonesboro hosts weekend music festival

Latest News

Bay School District prepares for students to return.
School district prepares for students return
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. You read that...
Texas man wins $1 million Arkansas vaccine incentive
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Fully vaccinated US congressman tests positive for COVID-19