Doctor reacts to new recommendation for masks in schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - We are just several weeks away from the start of the new school year, and the current surge in COVID-19 cases concerns Arkansas educators.

New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking for everyone 2-years old, vaccinated or not.

A recent law in Arkansas has passed barring school districts from requiring masks.

Arkansas Education Association Executive Director Tracey-Ann Nelson is worried about the upcoming year.

“We have to do everything that we can to ensure the learning environment is as safe as possible,” Nelson tells KATV.

As of Monday, Arkansas Children’s Hospital is treating 11 children with COVID, half of which are critically ill or on a vent.

Dr. Rick Barr of Arkansas Children’s Hospital supports the academy’s position.

Barr said, “We want to protect kids from getting infected. Young kids don’t seem to be as seriously ill when they get infected, but passing that on to the older kids or adults is definitely something we want to prevent.”

Nelson asks as many educators and eligible students to get vaccinated and help the school year go without as many disruptions.

