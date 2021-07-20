Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Emergency services seeing ‘non-stop’ runs, delta variant a factor

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders across Northeast Arkansas are on runs “non-stop” as the delta variant spreads rapidly through the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Craighead County is up 73 percent in new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days.

This number also reflects the number of ambulance runs happening.

Becky McAdoo, paramedic manager at Emerson Ambulance Service, says calls are non-stop; they now get 45 to 50 runs each day.

McAdoo said the increase started earlier this year, but recently it spiked.

“Probably since the beginning of the year and it’s just gotten worse. I mean it’s getting so busy we are having to put on more trucks. It’s non-stop,” said McAdoo. “We try to give our guys breaks. They come to us when they can’t go anymore. We try to get relief in if we need to.”

Right now, they are responding to a lot of calls related to the delta variant, in addition to the usual calls during this time about heat emergencies, falls, and transfers.

McAdoo stressed the need for more people to get vaccinated because the effects of people not getting it are starting to show.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

Doctor answers questions about delta variant
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Dr. Jose Romero/Arkansas Health Department
Researchers: Virus surge a ‘raging forest fire’ in Arkansas
Doctor reacts to new recommendation for masks in schools