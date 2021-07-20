Energy Alert
Food Bank of NEA to host two food drives in Clay County

(Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Clay County residents have two opportunities to get food through the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas commodity distribution.

In a Facebook post, the Food Bank of NEA announced that the first drive will happen at the Agape Mission Outreach, 501 Southwest 2nd Street, Corning, AR, on Wednesday, July 21.

Posted by Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas on Monday, July 19, 2021

It starts at 9 a.m. and will last until food runs out.

The second drive also takes place July 21 at the Rector Community Center, 740 E. 9th Street.

That drive lasts from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

