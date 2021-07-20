Energy Alert
Full federal appeals court to consider Missouri abortion law

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A full federal appeals court panel is rehearing a case over Missouri abortion restrictions.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion.

At issue is a 2019 state law to ban abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions.

The latest ruling means all the 8th circuit federal appeals court judges will consider the case.

