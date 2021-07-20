Full federal appeals court to consider Missouri abortion law

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A full federal appeals court panel is rehearing a case over Missouri abortion restrictions.

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion.

At issue is a 2019 state law to ban abortions as soon as eight weeks into pregnancy and prohibit abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month upheld a lower court injunction prohibiting Missouri from enforcing the provisions.

The latest ruling means all the 8th circuit federal appeals court judges will consider the case.

