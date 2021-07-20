JPD: Woman who took Cadillac for test drive never returned

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a woman who they say took a Cadillac for a test drive and never brought it back.

According to a social media post shared Tuesday, the woman went to a local dealership last week to test drive an Escalade.

“She still has not returned the vehicle,” the police department stated.

What’s more, investigators say she gave the dealer a fake name and contact information before getting behind the wheel.

If you recognize this woman or know where police can find her, contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

