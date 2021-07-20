Energy Alert
July 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, July 20. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’ll feel a bit hotter today but not as humid as high pressure noses in from the north.

We can’t rule out a couple of isolated showers this afternoon as daily highs close in on 90°F.

Toward the end of the week, humidity will become more noticeable. Take caution outside as our heat index climbs into the 100s.

Our only relief from these dog days of summer will be isolated pop-up showers over the next several days.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Multiple residents in one Jonesboro neighborhood are heading to the repair shop after vandals broke out their car windows.

Veterans will now have an easier time getting their concealed carry license, thanks to a new law coming into effect next week.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking to raise money while freeing up some space in their evidence room.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

