July 20: What you need to know

It’ll feel a bit hotter today but not as humid as high pressure noses in from the north.

We can’t rule out a couple of isolated showers this afternoon as daily highs close in on 90°F.

Toward the end of the week, humidity will become more noticeable. Take caution outside as our heat index climbs into the 100s.

Our only relief from these dog days of summer will be isolated pop-up showers over the next several days.

Multiple residents in one Jonesboro neighborhood are heading to the repair shop after vandals broke out their car windows.

Veterans will now have an easier time getting their concealed carry license, thanks to a new law coming into effect next week.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking to raise money while freeing up some space in their evidence room.

