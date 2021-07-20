Energy Alert
Police find K2, marijuana in home after responding to assault

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police officers cleaned up the streets over the weekend after a search warrant uncovered drugs and marijuana.

In a Facebook post, police officers said they went to a home in the 900-block of Baldwin Street on July 17 regarding a domestic disturbance.

On 7/17/2021, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Baldwin Street in reference to a domestic. After officers...

Posted by Kennett Police Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Once there, police arrested Lonnie Brookins, 58.

Police later searched the home with K9 Rocky and uncovered 5.45 pounds of K2 and marijuana.

Brookins faces domestic assault third-degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession with intent to distribute charges.

