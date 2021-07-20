Police find K2, marijuana in home after responding to assault

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police officers cleaned up the streets over the weekend after a search warrant uncovered drugs and marijuana.

In a Facebook post, police officers said they went to a home in the 900-block of Baldwin Street on July 17 regarding a domestic disturbance.

Once there, police arrested Lonnie Brookins, 58.

Police later searched the home with K9 Rocky and uncovered 5.45 pounds of K2 and marijuana.

Brookins faces domestic assault third-degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession with intent to distribute charges.

