Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to several car vandalizations near Stonemill Drive and Timberidge Drive Monday morning.

According to the reports, the perpetrators damaged at least eight cars.

One Jonesboro woman who wished to remain anonymous told Region 8 News she feels inconvenienced not knowing who did it.

“I have to pay for it, and it wasn’t my fault,” she said.

The woman added she first thought only her cars were damaged but found out her neighbors had damage as well.

Tammy Phillips, the woman’s neighbor, says the perpetrators smashed almost all of her windows.

“I’m trying to count all my blessings; this is a luxury problem and not a problem of the heart,” Phillips said.

Other people in the neighborhood said off-camera that they suspect a group of teenagers did it.

“It affects our doctor’s appointments, going to the grocery store, or any other type of thing we need to get out of the driveway for.”

Both residents say they want the people who are responsible for the damage to pay for it.

“I don’t think they know the weight of this,” Phillips said.

If you know any information on who may be responsible for vandalizing the vehicles, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

