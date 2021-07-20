Shots fired, stolen gun lead to man facing felony charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces theft charges after he shot at two people and officers later learned the gun was stolen.

In a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a home on Woody Lane on July 18 regarding a disturbance with shots fired.

Once there, police found Erick Bynum, 34, had fired two shots into the ground at two subjects, trying to get them off his property.

Bynum allowed police to check out the gun he used, but that’s when they learned the 9mm pistol was stolen.

Bynum told officers he purchased the gun “a few weeks ago.”

A judge charged Bynum with one count of theft by receiving firearms, a Class D felony.

He received a $7,500 bond and will appear in court again Aug. 27.

