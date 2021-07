JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a major highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash is at the mile-marker 277 in Brookland.

The crash is affecting all lanes of traffic.

We are trying to get more details from the police.

A Region 8 News crew is on the way.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.