Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia got a half-day ban from Twitter.

On Monday evening, the social media platform restricted Greene’s account after labeling two of her tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine as “misleading.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been reprimanded by Twitter.

She was also suspended for 12 hours in January after she shared false information about the 2020 election via tweets.

If Greene shares more misinformation in the future, she could face a permanent ban.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case
A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. You read that...
Texas man wins $1 million Arkansas vaccine incentive
These are just some of the items that will be auctioned off Saturday morning.
Gun auction to raise money for sheriff’s office

Latest News

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
LIVE: Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
LIVE: Jeff Bezos launches into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical