Two women face drug charges after traffic stop

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two women face drug possession charges after being stopped by police.

Court documents say officers saw a white SUV pulling a trailer west on Phillips Drive on July 17 and “found the time of night and the area for the vehicle and trailer to be suspicious.”

A male driver exited the vehicle, then two women also exited.

Officers recognized the passengers as Donna Carpenter and Monica Jeffery/Ivy from former cases.

They then asked Jeffery/Ivy if they could search her; they found nothing; they then told her they were going to search the area where she was sitting in the vehicle.

Officers found a “glass meth pipe” under a plastic trim piece on the center console, a small clutch with “debit and credit cards belonging to Jeffery/Ivy,” and a “hypodermic needed that was loaded with a liquid substance.”

While searching, they found a “small black backpack” in the back where Carpenter was sitting. The backpack had “identification and cards belonging to Carpenter,” and “many smaller bags and clutches” with a “plastic multi-colored container that contained a small clear baggie” “recognized to be methamphetamine.” Eventually, they found a “homemade marijuana pipe that was made out of a toy van.”

A judge found probable cause to charge Jeffery/Ivy and Carpenter.

Jeffery/Ivy is charged with possession of meth or cocaine lt 2gm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monica Marie Ivy-Jeffrey, 36, Jonesboro Possession of drug paraphernalia-felony (7/17)
Carpenter is charged with possession of meth or cocaine gt2 gm but lt 10gm, possession of drug paraphernalia - felony, possession of drug paraphernalia - misdemeanor, paraphernalia possession of sch vi lt 4oz.

Donna Carpenter, 57, Jonesboro Possession of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less...
A judge set a $5,000 bond for Jeffery/Ivy and Carpenter.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

