Two women face drug charges after traffic stop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two women face drug possession charges after being stopped by police.

Court documents say officers saw a white SUV pulling a trailer west on Phillips Drive on July 17 and “found the time of night and the area for the vehicle and trailer to be suspicious.”

A male driver exited the vehicle, then two women also exited.

Officers recognized the passengers as Donna Carpenter and Monica Jeffery/Ivy from former cases.

They then asked Jeffery/Ivy if they could search her; they found nothing; they then told her they were going to search the area where she was sitting in the vehicle.

Officers found a “glass meth pipe” under a plastic trim piece on the center console, a small clutch with “debit and credit cards belonging to Jeffery/Ivy,” and a “hypodermic needed that was loaded with a liquid substance.”

While searching, they found a “small black backpack” in the back where Carpenter was sitting. The backpack had “identification and cards belonging to Carpenter,” and “many smaller bags and clutches” with a “plastic multi-colored container that contained a small clear baggie” “recognized to be methamphetamine.” Eventually, they found a “homemade marijuana pipe that was made out of a toy van.”

A judge found probable cause to charge Jeffery/Ivy and Carpenter.

Jeffery/Ivy is charged with possession of meth or cocaine lt 2gm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carpenter is charged with possession of meth or cocaine gt2 gm but lt 10gm, possession of drug paraphernalia - felony, possession of drug paraphernalia - misdemeanor, paraphernalia possession of sch vi lt 4oz.

A judge set a $5,000 bond for Jeffery/Ivy and Carpenter.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.

