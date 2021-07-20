Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

White House to host Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Super Bowl championship team is visiting the White House for the first time since 2017.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be congratulated by President Joe Biden in person Tuesday.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump uninvited the Philadelphia Eagles because some players protested during the national anthem.

The New England Patriots did not attend the traditional White House ceremony in 2019 but said it had nothing to do with politics. The Patriots had attended the ceremony in 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not visit the White House in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Biden welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2020 World Series champions, to the White House.

There’s no confirmation Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will travel with the team Tuesday.

Brady skipped a visit to the White House under then-President Barack Obama in 2015. He also skipped the Patriots’ 2017 visit to the White House.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case
A Texas man is the big winner in Arkansas’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. You read that...
Texas man wins $1 million Arkansas vaccine incentive
These are just some of the items that will be auctioned off Saturday morning.
Gun auction to raise money for sheriff’s office

Latest News

As a precursor to the bigger deal, the distribution companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
LIVE: Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
Canada is opening its border to international travelers, started with vaccinated travelers from...
Canada reopening border
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation