Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman donates $100k to ASU-Newport: ‘All I ever want to do is help’

Pictured from left to right: Teriann Turner, ASUN Advancement Officer; Laura Collier; Dr....
Pictured from left to right: Teriann Turner, ASUN Advancement Officer; Laura Collier; Dr. Johnny M. Moore, Chancellor of ASUN(Arkansas State University-Newport)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Students enrolled in Arkansas State University-Newport’s health professions program can look forward to a bright future thanks to the largesse of an optometrist’s widow.

The college announced Tuesday that Laura Collier of Newport donated $100,000 to establish a scholarship endowment.

According to a news release, the money will be used to provide scholarships to those seeking a future in healthcare.

“We need more and more nurses every day,” Collier was quoted as saying. “I don’t care where people come from. What their background is. I just want to be able to help those that need a little encouragement. I want each student to know that there are people that want to see them succeed.”

Collier’s late husband, Dr. James Collier, was an optometrist in Newport.

She recalled the “sense of peace and comfort” the nursing staff provided him when he needed nursing home care later in life.

“Collier said there is a special place in her heart for nurses, especially those that work in the nursing home setting,” the release stated.

Collier is no stranger to supporting students at ASU-Newport, having established the Dr. James and Laura Jane Collier Health Professions Scholarship several years ago.

She said her focus has always been on helping those who need it most.

“All I ever want to do is help,” Collier said. “I want everyone to knew they have someone that has their back.”

In addition to contributing money, Collier gives freely of her time. According to ASU-Newport, she volunteers at numerous Northeast Arkansas organizations.

“She works particularly close with the prison population, providing help with rehabilitation and support after release,” the release stated.

Dr. Johnny M. Moore, chancellor of ASUN, called Collier the “epitome” of what a community college is built on.

“Her giving spirit is helping students from all walks of life build a positive future,” Moore said. “We can’t thank her enough for her continued support of our students, as well as all of the other people she helps through her philanthropic endeavors.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission hired a new sports sales manager on Monday....
City hopes to bring revenue with new sports sales manager
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
Crews set steel plates needed for repairs to I-40 bridge
Food Bank of NEA to host two food drives in Clay County
Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody