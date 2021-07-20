Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’

A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.
A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.(WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Nine Mile Ridge near Hardy.

The woman, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries and was flown to an undisclosed hospital.

While deemed an “apparent accidental shooting,” Assistant Chief Scott Rose with the Hardy Police Department said that statements provided at the scene were “suspicious.”

He has asked the sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop

Latest News

The U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals last week decided to take up the case on its own motion.
Full federal appeals court to consider Missouri abortion law
More infectious Delta variant makes up 83% of new US coronavirus cases as vaccine hesitancy...
Deadly Delta surges in the US
Dr. Jose Romero/Arkansas Health Department
Researchers: Virus surge a ‘raging forest fire’ in Arkansas
Jonesboro police are looking for a woman who took a Cadillac for a test drive and never brought...
JPD: Woman who took Cadillac for test drive never returned