Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Nine Mile Ridge near Hardy.

The woman, who was not identified, suffered serious injuries and was flown to an undisclosed hospital.

While deemed an “apparent accidental shooting,” Assistant Chief Scott Rose with the Hardy Police Department said that statements provided at the scene were “suspicious.”

He has asked the sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.