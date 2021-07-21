Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas Rent Relief Program funds going out, but slowly

Over $1 million distributed so far
Arkansas DHS has over $170 million left in program funds
Arkansas DHS has over $170 million left in program funds(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a few months since the information about a new Rent Relief Program in the state began to be released.

$173 million was awarded to the Arkansas Department of Human Services earlier this year.

The money went toward the program to help renters and landlords, but it’s taking a while for people to receive funds.

A couple of Jonesboro landlords said the process has been long, with one saying that is expected with a new program.

“I will tell you it is a very frustrating process, but COVID is very frustrating and it is affecting everyone,” said Felicia Johnson, owner of New Door Real Estate in May.

She said 10 of her renters have applied for the money, but only one has received their payment.

“It took a year to roll out this program,” said Johnson. “Now that the money is available, there is a brand new process that everybody even the workers at the state of Arkansas are having to go through.”

DHS has 799 tenant applications and 639 landlord applications so far.

All of those are not approved yet, but a little over $1 million has been issued.

DHS leaders said the biggest hold-up is that renters and landlords are both not applying.

“It may take more than a couple of days to get approved because you have several applying, the documentation has to match up and just bear with us. Bear with the application process,” said Lorie Williams, Assistant Director of Community Service at DHS.

They want to give the money out. It just may take a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.
Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop
Dr. Jose Romero/Arkansas Health Department
Researchers: Virus surge a ‘raging forest fire’ in Arkansas

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Massey, who now serves as chancellor emeritus, retired in December as chancellor at...
Massey honored by A-State board for career
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
The casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel...
Century Casino Caruthersville expanding to include hotel