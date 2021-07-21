Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber recalled by Royals

MILWAUKEE (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf is back in The Show.

The Kansas City Royals called up Tyler Zuber on Tuesday. He tossed 4 shutout innings of relief in 4 appearances last week with Triple-A Omaha. Zuber allowed just 1 hit, 1 walk, and struck out 5. He recorded 3 saves for the Storm Chasers, including a perfect frame on July 17th. Zuber was credited with a win for Omaha, he tossed a shutout 11th inning in a July 14th matchup.

We have made the following roster moves. #Royals pic.twitter.com/AWGXwd01TE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 20, 2021

Royals manager Mike Matheny was asked about the Arkansas State grad in Tuesday’s pregame press conference.

“Yeah, good feedback on Tyler with his last couple of outings. Very efficient. And that’s been the one thing that’s been really getting in his way. It wasn’t his stuff. And it’s an easy trap for a young pitcher to fall into, of just pitching away from contact at times. And not trusting your stuff and giving the opposition too much credit. That’s something that we tried to explain to Tyler. His stuff is plenty good to get Major League hitters out. Just him trusting it. And apparently we’re hearing from the Triple-A staff that he was making really good strides.”

Zuber appeared in 14 games for the Royals in 2021 before being optioned to Omaha on June 6th. He had a stellar start to the season, striking out 7 K in 7.1 innings (4.1 shutout IP) in April. He allowed just 5 hits in that span. The White Hall native struggled in May, walking 13 batters in 8.2 innings of work. Zuber struck out 9 that month but allowed 9 earned runs.

The Royals finish up a series with the Brewers Wednesday at 1:10pm. Kansas City returns to Kauffman Stadium Friday for a seven-game homestand.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.