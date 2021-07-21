Arkansas State baseball alum Kollin Stone signs with Billings Mustangs

Following a strong career at Arkansas State, pitcher Kollin Stone sets his sights on professional baseball, signing with the Billings Mustangs.

The Mustangs, based in Billings, Montana, is an independent baseball team in the Pioneer League, which is an MLB Partner League. Stone joins former Red Wolves Zach George (2012-15) and Justin Felix (2017, 2019) in independent baseball. He becomes the second player off the 2021 squad to sign with a professional team after Liam Hicks inked a deal with the Texas Rangers after being drafted in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

“We are thrilled that Kollin will have an opportunity to further his career in professional baseball,” A-State head coach Tommy Raffo said. “He was a key piece at the back end of ballgames for Arkansas State this past season and will make an impact on the mound in Billings, Montana.”

In three years at Arkansas State, Stone was a key piece in the back end of the bullpen for the Scarlet and Black. The Lake City, Arkansas, native notched 11 saves for the Red Wolves, which ranks tied for third all-time at A-State. Before embarking on his career at A-State, Stone recorded two standout seasons at Mineral Area Community College, where he was an all-conference selection in 2018.

This past season, Stone tied for the team lead with four saves and posted a 4.85 ERA in 21 relief appearances. He held opposing batters to a .267 average while striking out 34 in 26 innings of work.

