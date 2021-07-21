Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray lands on 2021 Doak Walker Award watch list

Arkansas State junior running back Marcel Murray was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday.

The prestigious honor is annually awarded to the nation’s top college running back. Murray is one of 82 players from across the nation to receive a spot on the watch list for the award and earned a spot for the third consecutive season.

He is one of five A-State backs to earn the recognition in at least two different seasons and just the third to do so in three different years, joining standouts Warren Wand (2016-18) and Reggie Arnold (2007-09) as the only three to do so.

The Red Wolves have now had a player tabbed to the Doak Walker Award Watch List nine consecutive seasons dating back to 2013.

Murray was named Third Team All-Sun Belt in 2018, the same season he was awarded as the league’s Freshman of the Year after rushing for 860 yards and eight scores. In his three seasons as a Red Wolf, the Hiram, Georgia, native has rushed for 1,846 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was also an Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference pick in 2019.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

