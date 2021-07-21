Energy Alert
Arkansas submits plan for overhauling Medicaid expansion

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has given the federal government its proposal to overhaul the state’s Medicaid expansion.

The state on Tuesday submitted its proposed waiver for the expansion program, and officials have said they hope to win approval by November or December.

As with the current program, the overhauled expansion would continue using Medicaid funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.

It would include incentives aimed at encouraging participants to work or meet certain health goals.

Arkansas unveiled the proposal after President Joe Biden’s administration moved to roll back work requirements in Arkansas and other states that courts had blocked. 

