Century Casino Caruthersville expanding to include hotel

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Century Casino in Caruthersville will be expanding with the purchase of a hotel and new developments.

The casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.

“We are excited to expand and enhance our property by providing much needed renovated local hotel rooms,” said Denny Callen, general manager for Century Casino Caruthersville.

The casino said the hotel will be refurbished with the goal to reopen it with 36 rooms by 2022.

