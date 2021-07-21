Energy Alert
Crews respond to early morning house fire

The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary Jane and Northwood.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary Jane and Northwood.

Crews got the call just after 3:00 a.m.

The battalion chief says when crews arrived, it was fully engulfed.

The fire is out now. Firefighters are looking for hot spots.

No injuries are being reported.

An investigator will be out this morning checking into the cause of the fire.

We’ll bring you the latest details on Good Morning Region 8.

