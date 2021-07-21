Crews respond to early morning house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is responding to an early morning fire in the 2200 block of Mary Jane and Northwood.

Jonesboro fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mary Jane Drive. pic.twitter.com/qmFgj9wPWn — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) July 21, 2021

Crews got the call just after 3:00 a.m.

The battalion chief says when crews arrived, it was fully engulfed.

The fire is out now. Firefighters are looking for hot spots.

No injuries are being reported.

An investigator will be out this morning checking into the cause of the fire.

