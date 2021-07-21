Group teaches process of felons getting a job

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens came out to the Future for Felons town hall meeting to talk about expungement and how to seal criminal records.

Representative Monte Hodges discussed numerous topics, and community members were able to have a question and answer session.

“You know, no, we don’t want to be soft on crime, if you do the crime but the punishment should for the crime,” said Hodges.

Having a felony means sometimes it is harder to get a job. The expungement process usually takes about five years but makes your criminal records not accessible to the public, with exceptions in careers in health, education, and law enforcement.

“There’s a lot of people, as you see, who have made mistakes in the past, but now it’s time for them to get on with their life,” said Reverend Greg Ota.

The Future for Felons group says they’ll have a clinic soon with lawyers to file your expungement on the spot. They’ll be announcing a date for that soon on their Facebook page.

To see if you’re eligible, or find more about the process, click here.

