Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided it’s time to put the masks back on.
The Recovery Room, 223 S. Main, stated in a Wednesday social media post that it will now require its staff to wear masks.
Customers will also need to don a mask if they wish to dine in.
For those who do not have a face covering, the restaurant will provide disposable masks.
“We are joining with other downtown businesses to do whatever we can to stop the daily increase in numbers of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant,” the post stated.
It did not specify which other businesses are imposing similar requirements.
