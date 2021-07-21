Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided it’s time to put the masks back on.

The Recovery Room, 223 S. Main, stated in a Wednesday social media post that it will now require its staff to wear masks.

Customers will also need to don a mask if they wish to dine in.

For those who do not have a face covering, the restaurant will provide disposable masks.

“We are joining with other downtown businesses to do whatever we can to stop the daily increase in numbers of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant,” the post stated.

It did not specify which other businesses are imposing similar requirements.

