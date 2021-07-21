Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided it’s time to put the masks back on.(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided it’s time to put the masks back on.

The Recovery Room, 223 S. Main, stated in a Wednesday social media post that it will now require its staff to wear masks.

Customers will also need to don a mask if they wish to dine in.

For those who do not have a face covering, the restaurant will provide disposable masks.

“We are joining with other downtown businesses to do whatever we can to stop the daily increase in numbers of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant,” the post stated.

It did not specify which other businesses are imposing similar requirements.

With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided it’s time to put the masks back on.(The Recovery Room via Facebook)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.
Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop
Jonesboro police are looking for a woman who took a Cadillac for a test drive and never brought...
JPD: Woman who took Cadillac for test drive never returned

Latest News

The HUB (Helping the Underserved Belong) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for...
Vaccine clinic planned for Jonesboro’s homeless
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Arkansas submits plan for overhauling Medicaid expansion
Doctor answers questions about delta variant