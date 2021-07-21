July 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, July 21. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our sky will turn hazy today as heavy wildfire smoke arrives from the Pacific Northwest.

A break from oppressive summer humidity continues for the middle of the week, thanks to northeasterly winds across Region 8.

Our only shot at relief comes with isolated showers with tomorrow’s warm front.

The weather turns hotter over the next several days as temperatures surge into the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 105°F.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

An early morning house fire is under investigation.

In one Region 8 town this morning, a shortage of police cruisers has the top cop patrolling in his personal car.

The Jonesboro City Council last night unanimously approved a sweet deal for Nestle to help the company expand.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.