July 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, July 21. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our sky will turn hazy today as heavy wildfire smoke arrives from the Pacific Northwest.

A break from oppressive summer humidity continues for the middle of the week, thanks to northeasterly winds across Region 8.

Our only shot at relief comes with isolated showers with tomorrow’s warm front.

The weather turns hotter over the next several days as temperatures surge into the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 105°F.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

An early morning house fire is under investigation.

In one Region 8 town this morning, a shortage of police cruisers has the top cop patrolling in his personal car.

The Jonesboro City Council last night unanimously approved a sweet deal for Nestle to help the company expand.

