Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Little Rock man accused in Tennessee SUV carjacking with infant inside

(WSMV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (KAIT/WSMV) - A Little Rock man was arrested in Nashville after driving a stolen car from Jonesboro and kidnapping a 10-month old child.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told NBC affiliate WSMV, Cody Eakes, 28, of Little Rock, was driving a stolen car from Jonesboro when he crashed into another vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road.

A woman told police she witnessed the crash and went to check on Eakes; that’s when she said he pushed her aside and took her SUV keys.

He then stole the SUV with her child inside and drove off with a witness jumping on top of him, trying to prevent him from taking off.

Eventually, he left the SUV and the child on Murfreesboro Pike after driving around South Nashville and fleeing into a wooded area.

Police say Eakes was found and arrested, with the 10-month-old being reunited unharmed with his father.

He is being held in a Nashville detention center on a $91,500 bond for

  • carjacking,
  • aggravated kidnapping,
  • aggravated assault,
  • leaving the scene of a crash,
  • failure to render aid,
  • assault
  • theft

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Judge postpones trial in murder case

Latest News

A proposal to provide up to $100 million in industrial development revenue bonds for a local...
Jonesboro council adopts $100M bond proposal
The casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel...
Century Casino Caruthersville expanding to include hotel
Arkansas submits plan for overhauling Medicaid expansion
Memphis COVID-19 overflow hospital closes without ever seeing a patient
Memphis COVID-19 overflow hospital closing