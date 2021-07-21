Little Rock man accused in Tennessee SUV carjacking with infant inside

NASHVILLE, Tn. (KAIT/WSMV) - A Little Rock man was arrested in Nashville after driving a stolen car from Jonesboro and kidnapping a 10-month old child.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told NBC affiliate WSMV, Cody Eakes, 28, of Little Rock, was driving a stolen car from Jonesboro when he crashed into another vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road.

A woman told police she witnessed the crash and went to check on Eakes; that’s when she said he pushed her aside and took her SUV keys.

He then stole the SUV with her child inside and drove off with a witness jumping on top of him, trying to prevent him from taking off.

Eventually, he left the SUV and the child on Murfreesboro Pike after driving around South Nashville and fleeing into a wooded area.

Police say Eakes was found and arrested, with the 10-month-old being reunited unharmed with his father.

He is being held in a Nashville detention center on a $91,500 bond for

carjacking,

aggravated kidnapping,

aggravated assault,

leaving the scene of a crash,

failure to render aid,

assault

theft

