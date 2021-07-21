Massey honored by A-State board for career

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees honored a longtime former college administrator for her years of service to ASU-Newport.

The board renamed the Hangar Complex in the Student/Community Center on the ASU-Newport campus after Dr. Sandra Massey.

Massey, who now serves as chancellor emeritus, retired in December as chancellor.

Officials said the complex will be called the Sandra C. Massey Center for Student Success.

The board also approved a 10-year plan to enter into an agreement with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to manage a 160-acre plot of land owned by ASU-Beebe.

The land, which borders the northwest side of the Cypress Bayou Wildlife Management Area, will protect birds, fish, and other animals on the ASU-Beebe property.

Under the plan, AGFC will pay for the costs of the management activities.

