Mo. Gov. Parson announces statewide vaccine incentive program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced a statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program on Wednesday, July 21.

The governor encouraged all Missourians get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

He announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program in Missouri called MO VIP.

Over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have or will choose to be vaccinated will win cash or education savings account prizes in the amount of $10,000.

“We understand that the some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal responsibility and do right by our own health and that of our friends and family by getting vaccinated,” Governor Parson said. “This new program will compliment our existing efforts to educate Missourians about the importance of getting the vaccine. Our current COVID-19 situation is serious. This Delta variant transmits faster than what we have previously seen and is more likely to impact children and the unvaccinated, so now is the perfect opportunity to get vaccinated and earn your shot at $10,000.”

The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for Missourians who have already been vaccinated.

Drawings will be held starting on August 13 and occur every two weeks until Oct. 8.

Once you receive a dose, you are eligible to enter the sweepstakes at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get help by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Your entry will be carried over through all the drawings, so you do not need to enter more than once.

A winner must meet all of the following eligibility requirements:

Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Missouri

Must be age 12 or older

Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date (records will be verified)

Entrants will be in three categories:

Red - Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine after July 21

White - Missourians age 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine before July 21

Blue - Missourians ages 12 to 17 receiving at least one dose of vaccine at any time

Eighty winners will be randomly selected during each drawing from the Red and White categories (10 from each congressional district).

These individuals will each receive a cash prize of $10,000.

During each drawing, 20 adolescents from the Blue category will be randomly selected to receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

This means every two weeks of the program, 180 Missourians will be winners for a total of 900 individuals. These preliminary winners will all have their vaccination status verified.

To allow time for records and eligibility to be verified, confirmed winners will be announced two weeks following each drawing.

Entries will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. two days prior to each drawing.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with Missouri Lottery to conduct a randomized selection process.

DHSS is using federally funded Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund this campaign.

Additionally, the governor announced local public health agencies that administer COVID-19 vaccines will now be eligible to provide a financial incentive of up to $25 for each vaccine recipient, up to a total of $11 million.

This program would provide incentives for administrators to pass along to recipients for 440,000 vaccines administered across Missouri and would sunset on December 31.

Local public health agencies are able to partner with enrolled COVID-19 vaccinators within the State of Missouri to be part of this program.

Vaccinators should apply by August 15 and can learn more about this opportunity at MOStopsCovid.com/vaccinators.

This portion of incentives is being funded by CDC Immunizations grant funding.

Illinois COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

In Illinois, the state is giving away $10 million total statewide to those vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state will hand out $ million in cash prizes. The remaining $3 million goes toward scholarships.

Governor JB Pritzker said everyone in Illinois who has at least one shot is automatically eligible.

State officials announce the prize winners every Thursday.

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Kentucky is giving away three $1 million prizes and 15 full scholarships to students between 12 and 17 years old.

Like Missouri and Illinois, anyone who gets vaccinated has to register online.

The prizes also apply to anyone who has at least one dose.

