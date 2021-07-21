The Olympics Today, July 21: ‘Olympic Dreams’ on KAIT - NBC at 7 CT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday night at 7:00 CDT, some of TeamUSA’s top athletes train the Jonas Brothers, who competitively face one another, as the superstar trio tries to live out their Olympic dreams. Watch ‘Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers’ on KAIT - NBC.

Of course, this is leading up to the grand Opening Ceremonies, starting at 6:30 p.m. CT this Friday, July 23 on KAIT - NBC, live from Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.