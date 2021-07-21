Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.

Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.

Both Banks and Jordan voted to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory after the insurrection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.
Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop
Jonesboro police are looking for a woman who took a Cadillac for a test drive and never brought...
JPD: Woman who took Cadillac for test drive never returned

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
The HUB (Helping the Underserved Belong) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for...
Vaccine clinic planned for Jonesboro’s homeless
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant