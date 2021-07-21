Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public

The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people who wanted to see it.(Source: Saline Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers with cameras and binoculars are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.

The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain, the first to be seen in Michigan, said Molly Keenan of Michigan Audubon.

The bird, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people.

We have a special visitor in the pond across from the Michigan DNR Saline Fisheries Research Station at 8910...

Posted by Saline Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

“Sometimes they wander a bit too far,” said Benjamin Winger, bird curator at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Whatever the reason, word has spread about the bird. Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Fairmount, Indiana.

“After a time, you see a lot of the same birds, and then you see something unusual. ... I took over 300 pictures of it last night,” Most told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re going home happy campers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.
Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop
Jonesboro police are looking for a woman who took a Cadillac for a test drive and never brought...
JPD: Woman who took Cadillac for test drive never returned

Latest News

A federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of an Arkansas ban on gender-confirming...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-confirming treatment for transgender youth
Breaking news
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas’ ban on gender confirming treatments for...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban
Joseph O’Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain. (Source: Gray...
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack