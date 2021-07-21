Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New video shows I-55 shooting; suspect identified

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings((Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Dept.))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Crittenden County for two interstate shootings.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old David Jackson has been living in West Memphis, Arkansas and is known to frequent Memphis, Tennessee. He is 6′0″ with a slender build.

The first shooting happened May 19 on I-55 near the Bridgeport exit. The sheriff’s department received a report of an 18-wheeler that had been shot and the driver had been struck multiple times. The driver described the suspect and the vehicle as a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu.

The second shooting happened July 2. Another 18-wheeler was shot multiple times near the same location as the first incident. The driver described the same suspect and vehicle. This truck was equipped with a camera that captured the shooting.

Jackson was identified as the suspect. He was last seen in a silver Dodge Journey with Arkansas license plate 743 ZIG.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 870-702-2000 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on US 49 near Brookland, blocked all lanes Tuesday afternoon.
Several injured in crash on Highway 49
A woman was flown to the hospital after investigators say she was accidentally shot.
Woman seriously injured in ‘accidental shooting’
Neighbors frustrated with damage
Several cars vandalized in west Jonesboro neighborhood
Two women face drug charges after traffic stop
Dr. Jose Romero/Arkansas Health Department
Researchers: Virus surge a ‘raging forest fire’ in Arkansas

Latest News

Massey, who now serves as chancellor emeritus, retired in December as chancellor at...
Massey honored by A-State board for career
William Miller, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Rebekah Gould in 2004, is...
Rebekah Gould murder trial continued until Feb. 2022
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
With the daily number of COVID-19 cases on the rise, some Jonesboro businesses have decided...
Jonesboro restaurant requiring masks again