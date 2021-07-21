Vaccine clinic planned for Jonesboro’s homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB (Helping the Underserved Belong) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Jonesboro’s homeless population.

The clinic is open to the homeless or near homeless from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the HUB, 711 Union Ave.

Participants will receive the single-dose vaccine free of charge.

For more information, call 870-333-5731.

