Vaccine clinic planned for Jonesboro’s homeless

The HUB (Helping the Underserved Belong) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for...
The HUB (Helping the Underserved Belong) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Jonesboro’s homeless population.(Pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB (Helping the Underserved Belong) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Jonesboro’s homeless population.

The clinic is open to the homeless or near homeless from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the HUB, 711 Union Ave.

Participants will receive the single-dose vaccine free of charge.

For more information, call 870-333-5731.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

